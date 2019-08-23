Meryl Streep gives sale of New York penthouse another go at $18.25 million

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has put her penthouse in downtown New York back up for sale at a reduced price of $18.25 million.

That’s a 26% price cut from when the unit at the River Lofts, a full-floor condominium building in Tribeca, was first brought to market for $24.6 million in August 2018. More recently, it had been listed for $19.75 million, records show.

Bordered on three sides by a landscaped terrace, the unit features an open floor plan, Brazilian walnut floors, an Italian-designed kitchen and a study with a built-in desk. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors take in expansive views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty and the Chrysler and Empire State buildings.

1 / 11 The unit is bordered on three sides by a private terrace. (Travis Mark) 2 / 11 The skylight-lit gallery. (Travis Mark) 3 / 11 Walls of windows in the living room, which has a fireplace. (Travis Mark) 4 / 11 A view of the New York cityscape. (Travis Mark) 5 / 11 The living room. (Travis Mark) 6 / 11 The dining room. (Travis Mark) 7 / 11 The Italian-designed kitchen with a butcher-block island. (Travis Mark) 8 / 11 The office with a built-in desk and bookshelves. (Travis Mark) 9 / 11 The media room. (Travis Mark) 10 / 11 The wrap-around terrace. (Travis Mark) 11 / 11 Views take in the Statue of Liberty and Hudson River. (Travis Mark)

The media room has pocketing doors that can be closed for additional privacy. The master suite is outfitted with two bathrooms, a sitting room and two walk-in closets. In all, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a powder room in 3,950 square feet of living space.

Amenities in the full-service building include a gym, a bicycle room, a garden and an on-site garage. A keyed elevator provides direct access to the penthouse.

Streep, 70, received Oscars for her work in “The Iron Lady” (2011), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979). This year, the versatile and busy actress joined the cast of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and appears in the Steven Soderbergh film “The Laundromat.”

Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.