Jeb Bush unloads Florida townhome for $1.625 million

Jeb Bush has emerged a winner from the sale of his townhome in Florida, the state where he served two terms as governor. The politician sold the two-story residence for $1.625 million — or $325,000 more than what he paid for it in 2011, records show.

The townhouse in the city of Coral Gables southwest of downtown Miami features oak floors, impact windows and high-end finishes across 3,485 square feet. Stone columns frame the entry, leading directly into a living room topped with dual chandeliers.

1 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Jeb Bush’s Florida townhome (Realtor.com)

Farther in, the kitchen is outfitted with marble countertops and louvered cabinetry. Two of the four bedrooms are master suites, and the two guest bedrooms sit above the two-car garage. There are 4.5 bathrooms.

Advertisement

A highlight comes outside, where a landscaped coral-stone courtyard boasts a fountain-fed pool. Overlooked by a second-story balcony, the sunny space separates the main home from the guesthouse.

Bush, 66, served as Florida governor from 1999 to 2007. The son and brother, respectively, of Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, he ran for president himself in 2016 but dropped out before the Republican National Convention.

He first listed the home in February for $1.795 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Judith Hansen and Susan Lani Kahn Drody of Lowell International Realty held the listing. Hansen also represented the buyer.