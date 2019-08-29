‘Luke Cage’ star Mike Colter finally sells in Studio City

It took over a year of price cuts and relists, but Mike Colter of Netflix’s “Luke Cage” has finally unloaded his hillside home in Studio City for $1.65 million.

He bought the place through a trust in 2015 for $1.45 million, records show.

Just south of Ventura Boulevard, the two-story residence is surrounded by scenic outdoor spaces such as a flagstone patio, a viewing deck and a pair of grassy yards. The house itself was built in 1950 but has since been remodeled for a more contemporary feel. Now, it has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 2,688 square feet.

Angled skylights and picture windows brighten the open floor plan, which combines a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a galley-style kitchen with subway tile and a wine fridge. Wrapped in windows, a dining area sits off to the side.

A stairwell with built-in seating descends to an office and master suite complete with a private balcony. Elsewhere, a separate guest bedroom with soundproof walls tacks on 372 square feet.

Colter, 42, appeared in “The Good Wife” and “Ringer” before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Luke Cage for the series “Luke Cage,” “The Defenders” and “Jessica Jones.” Later this year, he’s set to star in the action thriller film “Black and Blue.”

Zsuzsanna Nagy of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Jill Jensen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.