Jonah Hill buys a Monterey Colonial-style home in Santa Monica for $6.77 million

Actor Jonah Hill of “Moneyball” and “Superbad” fame has bought a home in Santa Monica through a trust for $6.77 million, records show.

The two-story Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950 and once owned by British actress Jean Simmons, features distressed wood floors, painted beams and a living room with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with a brick pizza oven. French doors in the sun-drenched dining room open to a covered patio.

1 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The Monterey Colonial-style house, built in 1950, sits behind gates on slightly over a quarter-acre of grounds. (Realtor.com)

The master suite lies on the main floor and has a garden view. Two upstairs bedrooms share a balcony overlooking the grounds. Including a separate guest house, which has a sauna, there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Advertisement

Outside, a trellis with creeping vines covers a brick patio. Lawn surrounds the swimming pool, which has a spa. Near the pool area is a built-in barbecue.

The home, set behind gates on slightly more than a quarter-acre, hit the market in July for about $7 million and sold in roughly five weeks, records show.

The 35-year-old Hill this year appeared in the comedy “The Beach Bum” and had voice roles in the films “The Lego Movie 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Last year, the versatile actor starred opposite Emma Stone in the Netflix miniseries “Maniac.”

On the real estate front, Hill four years ago sold a Hollywood Hills home built in 1959 for actress Beverly Garland by her husband, Fillmore Crank, and designed by architect Richard Dorman. He reportedly owns other real estate in New York.

Advertisement

Kendra Wilson of the Agency was the listing agent. Justin Feil of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.