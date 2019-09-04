Home of the Week: Sherman Oaks home was once a Disney animator’s magic kingdom

Built for a Disney animator, cartoonist and special effects technician, the Ub E. Iwerks Residence in Sherman Oaks has remained relatively untouched since it was built more than a half-century ago.

Iwerks, who created the Mickey Mouse character with Walt Disney, commissioned John Lautner to design the football-shaped house. However, following disagreements between the artist and modernist architect, Lautner’s assistant and Taliesin West disciple James Charlton was tasked with completing the design.

Set at the end of a private driveway, the curvaceous home retains its original hardware, lighting and built-in cabinetry. Glass walls look out onto meandering pathways, gardens and trees that surround the property.

The details

Location: 4024 Murietta Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91423

Asking price: $2.279 million

Year built: 1958

Living area: 3,132 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 10,800 square feet

Features: Original hardware, lighting and built-ins; floor-to-ceiling windows; skylights; living room with wall fireplace; period kitchen; second-story deck; fountain features; gardens; spa; mature landscaping

About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.151 million, a 14.4% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Keith Fisher; (310) 738-3356; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

