Hot Property

Home of the Week: Sherman Oaks home was once a Disney animator’s magic kingdom

Noted architect John Lautner was originally tasked to design this home, which boasts a curvaceous exterior and walls of windows, but it was one of his assistants, James Charlton, who completed the project.
  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Built for animator and technician Ub E. Iwerks, the modernist home features walls of windows.
  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Living room with wall fireplace.  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
The modernist home features original hardware, lighting built-ins.
  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
The period kitchen.  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
One of the three bedrooms.  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Skylights.  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Listed for $2.279 million, the home is concealed from the street by a blanket of mature landscaping.
  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Meandering stone pathways are used to navigate the grounds, which feature secret gardens, patios and a spa.  (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 7, 2019
5 AM
Built for a Disney animator, cartoonist and special effects technician, the Ub E. Iwerks Residence in Sherman Oaks has remained relatively untouched since it was built more than a half-century ago.

Iwerks, who created the Mickey Mouse character with Walt Disney, commissioned John Lautner to design the football-shaped house. However, following disagreements between the artist and modernist architect, Lautner’s assistant and Taliesin West disciple James Charlton was tasked with completing the design.

Set at the end of a private driveway, the curvaceous home retains its original hardware, lighting and built-in cabinetry. Glass walls look out onto meandering pathways, gardens and trees that surround the property.

The details

Location: 4024 Murietta Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91423

Asking price: $2.279 million

Year built: 1958

Living area: 3,132 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 10,800 square feet

Features: Original hardware, lighting and built-ins; floor-to-ceiling windows; skylights; living room with wall fireplace; period kitchen; second-story deck; fountain features; gardens; spa; mature landscaping

About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in July was $1.151 million, a 14.4% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Keith Fisher; (310) 738-3356; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
