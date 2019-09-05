Tom Arnold gives Beverly Hills home sale another go

Perhaps the fourth time’s a charm for actor-comedian Tom Arnold and his ex-wife, Ashley Groussman. After three unsuccessful attempts, the recently divorced pair have floated their home in the 90210 for $3.299 million.

That’s about $550,000 shy of their original asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Secluded behind gates and mature landscaping, the 1960s Traditional occupies a scenic corner lot in lower Benedict Canyon. In 4,600 square feet, it holds five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a handful of touched-up living spaces.

1 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 12 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 13 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 14 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman) 15 / 15 Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

Arnold and Groussman extensively remodeled the interior during their stay, tweaking the second-story layout and updating the kitchen and bathrooms.

On the main floor, a dual-sided fireplace separates the living and family rooms. Both boast custom built-ins, and the latter features a wet bar. Chandeliers top the formal dining room and breakfast nook, and the center-island kitchen features a tile backsplash.

Upstairs, skylights hang over marble floors in the massive master bathroom. The level also holds a gym and office.

A saltwater swimming pool and spa, both wrapped in brick, anchor the landscaped backyard. To the side are a lounge and grill.



Advertisement

Arnold, 60, has scores of film credits, including “True Lies,” “The Stupids” and “McHale’s Navy.” Last year, he appeared in the Viceland series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” a pseudo-investigative series in which Arnold attempted to find and expose secret recordings of President Trump.

Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.