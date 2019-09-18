Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $2 million buys right now in three L.A. County beach towns

760 Sunset Ave., Venice
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 19, 2019
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $2 million buys right now in the beach towns of Venice, Malibu and Manhattan Beach.

VENICE: Heavy doses of glass and wood paneling adorn this brand new build about a mile from the ocean.

Address: 760 Sunset Ave., Venice, 90291

Listed for: $2.095 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,150 square feet (4,802-square-foot lot)

Features: Sky-lit living spaces; kitchen with waterfall countertop; second-story balcony; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.914 million, up 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12420 Yellow Hill Road, Malibu
(Realtor.com)

MALIBU: Although many of the other properties cram into cozy lots, this estate known as Dry Gulch Ranch spans 22 acres with a rustic cabin, saloon, turf tennis court, tiki bar, beach hut, bunkhouse and horse corral.

Address: 12420 Yellow Hill Road, Malibu, 90265

Listed for: $1.9 million for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,560 square feet (22-acre lot)

Features: Wood-covered living spaces; stone fireplaces; tile kitchen with breakfast bar; lofted office

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.975 million, down 23% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3805 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach
(Realtor.com)

MANHATTAN BEACH: This gated home boasts two decks — one off the living room and one off the master suite — that overlook the beach a block away.

Address: 3805 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, 90266

Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,904 square feet (1,801-square-foot lot)

Features: Neutral-toned living spaces; dual-sided fireplace; master suite with spa tub; Saltillo tile patio

About the area: In the 90266 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $3.063 million, up 30.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1642 Crescent Place, Venice
(Realtor.com)

VENICE: This 1920s cottage features vaulted ceilings, hand-painted finishes and plenty of European charm throughout its character-filled living spaces.

Address: 1642 Crescent Place, Venice, 90291

Listed for: $1.995 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,648 square feet (2,843-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with dual chandeliers; galley-style kitchen with custom cabinetry; two balconies; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.914 million, up 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10827 Pacific View Drive, Malibu
(Realtor.com)

MALIBU: The largest of the bunch, this three-story home centers on a great room with 18-foot ceilings and a lithium crystal fireplace.

Address: 10827 Pacific View Drive, Malibu, 90265

Listed for: $1.999 million for four bedrooms, six bathrooms in 4,655 square feet (3.45-acre lot)

Features: Hand-carved front door; wet bar with hand-painted sink; second-story terrace; sweeping city, canyon and ocean views.

About the area: In the 90265 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $1.975 million, down 23% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1820 Oak Ave., Manhattan Beach
(Realtor.com)

MANHATTAN BEACH: This 1990s home could use a remodel, but it opens up to a turf backyard with a hot tub and mural depicting the beach.

Address: 1820 Oak Ave., Manhattan Beach, 90266

Listed for: $1.999 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,720 square feet (4,478-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick accents; spacious center-island kitchen; master suite with vaulted ceilings; three-car garage

About the area: In the 90266 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $3.063 million, up 30.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
