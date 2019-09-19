NFL receiver Kenny Stills snags a home buyer in San Marcos

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills has landed a buyer for his San Marcos residence, selling his abode for $830,000, records show.

Set on a cul-de-sac, the Mediterranean-style stucco-clad home is topped by a red-tile roof. A rotunda entry sits beyond the gated side yard.

The 2,551 square feet of muted-tone interiors include a main-level living room, a billiards room and an open dining area. The adjoining kitchen has a center island.

Three of the four bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite with a balcony that overlooks the fenced backyard. A patio dining area, lawn, a wet bar and a fire pit sit at the rear of the house.

Stills, 27, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and traded to the Miami Dolphins two years later. He joined the Texans last month.

He paid $650,000 for the home in 2014, according to public records.

Heather Frincke of HomeSmart Realty West handled the transaction.