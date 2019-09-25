Supermodel Cheryl Tiegs’ Bel-Air showplace is casting for a new owner

Standout covergirl Cheryl Tiegs has put her Bel-Air home on the market at $18.5 million.

The Balinese-inspired estate encompasses nearly 1.5 acres of tranquil grounds with a swimming pool, a guesthouse, pathways and fountains. The centerpiece showplace was created when Tiegs hired designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The collaboration resulted in him landing other celebrity clients including Christina Aguilera, Elton John and Cher.

The secluded one-story house is set behind gates and reached by a long driveway opening to a motor court. Lily ponds flank the double-door entry.

An open plan, vaulted beamed ceilings and panoramic city views are features of the 4,770 square feet of living space. The great room combines the living room, family room, dining room and den.

The interiors also contain a wine cellar, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There’s a fireplace in the master suite.

Walls of glass open to the grounds.

Tiegs, 72, has appeared on the covers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Time and Vogue magazines, among others.

The supermodel bought the property and its original 1951 home in 1996 for $2.49 million. The property has been on and off the market for the last six years starting at $12 million.

Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker are the listing agents.