Actor Paul Dooley emerges as buyer of Toluca Lake’s Disney house

In Toluca Lake, a waterfront home once owned by Walt Disney’s nephew Roy E. Disney is staying in Hollywood hands. Public records identify the buyer as veteran actor Paul Dooley, whose credits include “Sixteen Candles,” “Popeye” and “Hairspray.”

Dooley paid $5.174 million for the lakefront house — or $179,000 more than was being asked for it.

Aside from the waterfront location, it’s a noted change of pace from the actor’s previous property: a European-vibe beach house in Malibu that he listed over the summer for $7.495 million.

Dooley will become the latest in a long line of high-profile names to inhabit the Toluca Lake home. In addition to Disney, previous owners include actor Boris Karloff and Oscar-winning composer Erich Korngold.

In front, olive trees shade a landscaped courtyard with a water feature. Out back, a charming patio with a pool descends to a lakefront lounging deck with a private dock. According to the listing, the sale includes an electric Duffy boat.

Wood beams hang over hardwood floors throughout the 2,443-square-foot floor plan. At the heart of the home sits a dramatic great room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal dining room, a family room with a wet bar and an indoor-outdoor lounge. The space opens to a scenic patio with a grill and fireplace. An elevator navigates the two-story floor plan.

Jennifer Hughes of Bulldog Realtors handled both ends of the deal.

Dooley, 91, has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows dating back to the ’60s. His silver screen credits include “Breaking Away” and the “Cars” franchise, and he received Emmy nominations for his roles in the shows “Dream On” and “The Practice.”

Roy E. Disney, who died in 2009 at 79, was the chairman of Disney animation, ushering in a wave of animated classics that included “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.” The billionaire and avid sailor was the son of Roy Oliver Disney, co-founder of the Walt Disney Co.