Hot Property

Heather Graham dangles her Hollywood Hills home of two decades

Heather Graham
Heather Graham
(First Look Pictures)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2019
2:16 PM
After more than two decades, actress Heather Graham is ready for a change of scenery in Hollywood Hills. Her Beachwood Canyon compound has hit the market for $2.85 million, records show.

That’s $1.97 million more than the “Boogie Nights” actress paid for the property in 1998. She’s not the only notable name tied to the estate; according to the listing, novelist Zane Grey, author of “Riders of the Purple Sage,” was among its past residents.

Built in 1927, the Spanish-style home has been well preserved in the 92 years since. Past a rotunda entry, the floor plan features beamed ceilings, tile finishes, picture windows, arched doorways and bright splashes of color across three stories of living.

A two-story living room with a sunny lounge serves as the focal point. Elsewhere, there’s a tile kitchen, dining room, wood-paneled library, brick wine cellar and colorful bonus room.

The master suite sits upstairs and opens to a private balcony overlooking the sloping grounds. A total of three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within 2,150 square feet of interior.

Outside, tiered gardens descend the hillside, leading to a brick patio, swimming pool, spa and a pavilion with a fire pit. A bonus structure, which is currently used as a two-car garage, completes the scene.

Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

A Hollywood staple since the ’80s, Graham scored roles in “License to Drive” and “Drugstore Cowboy” before more notable appearances in “Boogie Nights,” “Twin Peaks,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and the “Hangover” franchise. More recently, the 49-year-old starred in “Californication” and “Flaked.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
