Former baseball star Grady Sizemore lists longtime Arizona home

Arizona: home to natural wonders, sweeping deserts and baseball players. Lots and lots and lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of baseball players.

The latest to list is three-time All-Star Grady Sizemore, who’s asking $1.1 million for his scenic Scottsdale estate of 13 years. He’ll take a sizable loss on the property at that price; records show he paid $1.585 million for the home in 2006.

Clocking in at just under an acre, the property centers on a single-story home built in 2002. Past an exterior of stucco and stacked stone, it opens to 3,933 square feet of living space lined with tile and carpet.

An office and dining room flank the foyer, and farther in, there’s a window-filled living room with a wet bar, corner fireplace and four built-in TVs. Elsewhere is a chef’s kitchen, theater, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms — including a master suite with a spa tub.

The amenities continue out back, where a covered patio leads to a swimming pool, spa and pavilion with a fireplace. A rooftop deck, accessed by a spiral staircase, takes in mountain views.

Andrew Bloom and Michael Gorman of Keller Williams Arizona Realty hold the listing.

Sizemore, 37, spent most of his major league career with the Cleveland Indians, in addition to stints with the Boston Red Sox, Phialdelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays. A Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner, he recorded 150 home runs and 518 RBIs.



He bought the home shortly after his first All-Star season in 2006, according to the Multiple Listing Service.