Hot Property

Former baseball star Grady Sizemore lists longtime Arizona home

The single-story home of Grady Sizemore in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Built in 2002, the single-story home of Grady Sizemore in Scottsdale, Ariz., holds such highlights as a theater, rooftop deck, swimming pool and spa.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 2, 2019
8:52 AM
Arizona: home to natural wonders, sweeping deserts and baseball players. Lots and lots and lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of baseball players.

The latest to list is three-time All-Star Grady Sizemore, who’s asking $1.1 million for his scenic Scottsdale estate of 13 years. He’ll take a sizable loss on the property at that price; records show he paid $1.585 million for the home in 2006.

Clocking in at just under an acre, the property centers on a single-story home built in 2002. Past an exterior of stucco and stacked stone, it opens to 3,933 square feet of living space lined with tile and carpet.

1/11
The front.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The swimming pool and spa.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The rooftop deck.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

An office and dining room flank the foyer, and farther in, there’s a window-filled living room with a wet bar, corner fireplace and four built-in TVs. Elsewhere is a chef’s kitchen, theater, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms — including a master suite with a spa tub.

The amenities continue out back, where a covered patio leads to a swimming pool, spa and pavilion with a fireplace. A rooftop deck, accessed by a spiral staircase, takes in mountain views.

Andrew Bloom and Michael Gorman of Keller Williams Arizona Realty hold the listing.

Sizemore, 37, spent most of his major league career with the Cleveland Indians, in addition to stints with the Boston Red Sox, Phialdelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays. A Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner, he recorded 150 home runs and 518 RBIs.

He bought the home shortly after his first All-Star season in 2006, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
