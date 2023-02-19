‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore hospitalized after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the 61-year-old actor told the Los Angeles Times.

The “Saving Private Ryan” star suffered the aneurysm Saturday around 2 a.m. at his L.A. home, according to the Associated Press. As of Sunday morning, he was in the intensive care unit in what his representative, Charles Lago, called a “wait and see situation.”

Sizemore is known for his roles in in major feature films such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “True Romance” and “Black Hawk Down.” In Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war drama, “Saving Private Ryan,” he played Sgt. Horvath opposite Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.

In 2003, Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence after his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, accused him of physically abusing her. Fourteen years later, Sizemore pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend in downtown L.A.

In 2009, he was arrested on suspicion of battery of a former spouse and in 2011, he was arrested on suspicion of battery of a former spouse. He has also been arrested in the past on suspicion of transporting or selling a controlled substance, and he pleaded no contest in 2006 to using methamphetamine outside a Bakersfield motel.

Sizemore has been vocal about his journey with addiction and announced in 2011 that he would write a memoir about his “substance abuse struggles.” He released his book, “By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There,” in 2013.

“The fact that I’m now sober over two years — and that I’m acting as much as I did before — proves that people can overcome obstacles even when they’re sure they can’t,” Sizemore said in 2011.