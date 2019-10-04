Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

‘Glee’ star Lea Michele brings Mandeville Canyon contemporary to market

Lea Michele’s Brentwood home
High ceilings and steel-framed windows are among features found within actress-singer Lea Michele’s Brentwood home. The contemporary-style residence is now for sale at $3.15 million.
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography for Hilton & Hyland)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Actress-singer Lea Michele, known for her role as Rachel Barry on the musical television series “Glee,” has listed her Brentwood home for sale at $3.15 million.

The upper Mandeville Canyon contemporary, built in the 1950s and since remodeled, sits on a little over half an acre on a private cul-de-sac with a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge, palm trees and fountains.

The 3,200 square feet of living space has vaulted ceilings, walls of steel-framed windows, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Custom built-ins frame a concrete fireplace in the living room. The chef’s kitchen centers on a marble island with a waterfall edge. A pivoting glass door leads to the backyard.

Steel-framed windows take in views of the swimming pool, backyard and surrounding canyon area.  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography for Hilton & Hyland)
The living room features custom built-ins and a centerpiece fireplace.  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography for Hilton & Hyland)
The open floor plan measures about 3,200 square feet.  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography for Hilton & Hyland)
The chef’s kitchen is equipped with a marble-clad island/breakfast bar.  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography for Hilton & Hyland)
A covered lounge area sits beside the pool.  (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography for Hilton & Hyland)

Views take in the surrounding hillside and canyon.

Michele, 33, got her start as a child actress on Broadway, appearing in productions of “Les Misérables” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” among others. The Emmy-nominated actress recently appeared in the ABC sitcom “The Mayor” as well as the Fox show “Scream Queens.”

As a singer, Michele has released two studio albums, most recently “Places” in 2017. Her Christmas album, “Christmas in the City” is due out later this year.

She bought the house four years ago, records show.

Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.

Neal J. Leitereg
