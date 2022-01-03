Massage chair mogul sells Brentwood fortress for $56.55 million

Brentwood’s real estate market ended the year with a bang when businessman Matt Wollman sold his fortress-like villa in Mandeville Canyon for $56.55 million.

Wollman made his fortune in the massage chair business, selling his Long Beach-based company Interactive Health for $94 million in 2003. He bought the Brentwood compound four years later for $25.3 million, records show.

Security was the property’s selling point. Gates guard the 6.2-acre grounds, which back up to the Santa Monica Mountain Preserve, adding to the privacy. In addition, there’s a subterranean level with meeting spaces that boast a towering vault door and state-of-the-art security.

1 / 10 The motor court. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 10 The entry. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 10 The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 10 The pergola. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 10 The backyard. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 10 The pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 10 The tennis court. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 10 The lawn. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 10 The six-acre compound. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 10 Aerial view of the estate. (Hilton & Hyland)

The rest of the compound feels a bit more traditional. A motor court with a fountain approaches the Mediterranean-style home. Clad in stucco and clay tile, the L-shaped abode is lined with balconies and hedges.

Inside are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wood-paneled office, two-story living room, playroom, sitting room and gym. The chef’s kitchen and family room both open to a dining pergola complete with an alley of melaleuca trees.

In total, there are more than 20 types of fruit trees spread across the leafy grounds, as well as vegetable and herb gardens. The compound also includes a swimming pool and tennis court set among meadows and lawns.

At $56.55 million, it ranks as Brentwood’s second-priciest sale of 2021. The crown belongs to Scooter Braun, who dropped $65 million on a modern farmhouse in September.

Wollman now serves as chairman and CEO of the security consultancy firm Strategic Services International.

David Kramer and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.