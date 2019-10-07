Former MLB slugger Gary Sheffield hopes his Florida home is a hit

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Gary Sheffield has listed his Tampa, Fla., house for sale at $1.9 million.

Set in the gated community of Harbour Island, the two-story Mediterranean opens to an outdoor courtyard with a swimming pool and a guest house/casita.

Built in 2000, the 5,492 square feet of interiors have been recently been renovated and feature neutral colors, hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms.

An elegant spiral staircase off the foyer links the open-plan first floor to the upstairs. The living room has a fireplace and a wet bar. The remodeled kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops and backsplash.

Among the five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms is the upstairs master suite, which has a balcony and dual closets. Two more bedrooms are on the upper level as well as a family room/bonus room and a laundry room.

Sheffield, 50, played for eight teams from 1988 to 2009 including the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The nine-time All-Star hit his 500th home run as a Met in 2009.

The property previously sold in 2002 for $1.225 million, public records show.

Deleon Sheffield, Gary Sheffield’s wife, of Deleon Sheffield Co. is the listing agent.