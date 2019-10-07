Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

‘Shark Tank’ star Robert Herjavec seeks $6.5 million for Hollywood Hills showplace

Image_12.jpg
Perched in Outpost Estates, the architectural home holds five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of sleek, open-concept living spaces.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 7, 2019
4:54 PM
Late last year, “Shark Tank” investor shelled out $7.95 million for a waterfront home in Newport Beach. Now, he’s looking to cash in on an investment in Hollywood Hills, listing his architectural showplace for $6.495 million.

At that price, it’d be a loss for the business-savvy Herjavec. He paid $6.7 million for the property just two years ago, records show.

Claiming a third of an acre in Outpost Estates, the two-story spot draws the eye with an exterior of glass, concrete and stained wood. Inside, sleek living spaces and clean lines fill out the 4,500-square-foot interior.

1/12
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The lounge.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The second-story deck.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The lawn.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The patio and pool.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The front.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

Walls of glass span the open floor plan, which consists of a living room, dining area and kitchen with a massive center island.

Upstairs, a lofted lounge approaches the master suite, where floor-to-ceiling windows cover the bedroom and bathroom. Both spaces expand outside to a deck with sweeping city and canyon views. In total, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A pair of patios — one covered, one open — descend to a grassy lawn out back. A swimming pool and spa complete the scene.

A native of Croatia, Herjavec founded internet security software integrator BRAK Systems in 1990 and sold it to AT&T Canada a decade later for $30.2 million. He’s appeared as a judge in all 11 seasons of “Shark Tank,” a reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors including Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
