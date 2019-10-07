‘Shark Tank’ star Robert Herjavec seeks $6.5 million for Hollywood Hills showplace

Late last year, “Shark Tank” investor shelled out $7.95 million for a waterfront home in Newport Beach. Now, he’s looking to cash in on an investment in Hollywood Hills, listing his architectural showplace for $6.495 million.

At that price, it’d be a loss for the business-savvy Herjavec. He paid $6.7 million for the property just two years ago, records show.

Claiming a third of an acre in Outpost Estates, the two-story spot draws the eye with an exterior of glass, concrete and stained wood. Inside, sleek living spaces and clean lines fill out the 4,500-square-foot interior.

Walls of glass span the open floor plan, which consists of a living room, dining area and kitchen with a massive center island.

Upstairs, a lofted lounge approaches the master suite, where floor-to-ceiling windows cover the bedroom and bathroom. Both spaces expand outside to a deck with sweeping city and canyon views. In total, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

A pair of patios — one covered, one open — descend to a grassy lawn out back. A swimming pool and spa complete the scene.

A native of Croatia, Herjavec founded internet security software integrator BRAK Systems in 1990 and sold it to AT&T Canada a decade later for $30.2 million. He’s appeared as a judge in all 11 seasons of “Shark Tank,” a reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors including Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary.



Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.