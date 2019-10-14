Buyer plunks down $8.5 million for composer-pianist Stephan Moccio’s house

Songwriter and composer Stephan Moccio has sold his contemporary-style home in Pacific Palisades for $8.5 million.

The multilevel house, completed last year, has a clean-looking black façade punctuated by bands of clerestory windows and sliding glass doors.

Reclaimed barn-wood floors, marble walls and custom steelwork add visual interest to the 5,113 square feet of living space. The kitchen opens to a large great room and family room.

Among the five bedrooms and six bathrooms is a master suite with a balcony overlooking the landscaped grounds.

Decking, a fireplace and a wired audio system extend the entertaining space outdoors. Lawn and landscaping fill out the grounds.

Moccio co-wrote and co-produced songs for the film “Fifty Shades of Grey” and its soundtrack. The pianist-producer is known for co-writing “Wrecking Ball” for Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” album and the Celine Dion song “A New Day Has Come.” He has collaborated with such artists as Seal, Josh Groban and John Legend.

The 1.05-acre property previously sold in 2014 for $3.55 million, public records show.

Barbara Boyle of Sotheby’s International Realty and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Sandro Dazzan of the Agency and Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.