‘Simpsons’ writer Tim Long lists Los Feliz home once owned by Katherine Heigl

The older this 97-year-old home in Los Feliz gets, the more action it sees. The Colonial-style spot has traded hands four times in the last 15 years, including a six-year stay by actress Katherine Heigl.

It’s currently owned by comedy writer Tim Long, whose credits include “The Simpsons” and “Late Show With David Letterman” and his wife, Miranda Thompson. The couple are asking $4.45 million for the abode, or $780,000 more than they paid for it two years ago, records show.

Past a lushly landscaped front yard, the two-story digs draw the eye with a crisp black-and-white façade and a portico over a red front door. Well-maintained since it was built in 1922, the home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms across 4,340 square feet.

White walls mingle with hardwood floors in most of the common spaces, including a living room with a fireplace, a column-lined kitchen and sunny breakfast nook. The family room adds a bold splash of turquoise, while the formal dining room features floral wallpaper and a wet bar.

All four bedrooms are upstairs, as well as a treetop deck. Down below, a wraparound patio descends to the grassy backyard.

At the other end of the property, there’s a chic swimming pool and spa. A newly renovated guesthouse, complete with beamed ceilings and polished concrete floors, sits adjacent.

Michael Maguire of Compass and Michael Maloney of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.



A native of Canada, Long has penned 29 episodes of “The Simpsons” and has produced hundreds more. He has co-written a number of episodes with his wife including this year’s episode “D’oh Canada” with his wife.

Long’s other credits include “Politically Incorrect” and “Spy Magazine.”

Heigl, who starred in “Roswell” and “Grey’s Anatomy” before film roles in “Knocked Up” and “27 Dresses,” bought the home in 2007 for $2.55 million. She sold the property in 2013 for $2.622 million, The Times previously reported.