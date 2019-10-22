Craig T. Nelson seeks $14 million for 5-acre estate on Kauai’s North Shore

Actor Craig T. Nelson, known for his titular role on the sitcom “Coach,” has listed his estate on the North Shore of Kauai for sale at $14 million.
Set on about five acres near Haena Point, the gated property has hundreds of feet of beach frontage and a view of Kahana Reef. The estate centers on a 2,738-square-foot main house with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Exotic woods such as Koa and teak feature prominently in the design.
The single-story house, built in 1998, features a great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings, an ocean-view kitchen and a family room. Expansive lanais wrap the exterior of the home, extending the living space outdoors.
Lava rock walls, ancient monkey pod trees, Naupaka plants and palms dot the verdant grounds. A par-3 green and bunker built by golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. sits behind the home.
Nelson bought the property in 1995 from Beach Boys singer-songwriter Brian Wilson for $1.3 million, records show.
The 75-year-old won an Emmy for his role as Coach Hayden Fox on “Coach,” which ran from nine seasons from 1989 to 1997. Last year, Nelson reprised his voice role as Mr. Incredible in “Incredibles 2.”
The shows “Grace and Frankie” and “Parenthood,” as well as the films “Poltergeist” (1982) and “The Family Stone” (2005), are among his other credits.
Joyce Wright Funk of Elite Pacific Properties holds the listing.