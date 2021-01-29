‘The Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss lists Hawaii compound he bought from Julia Roberts

Mike Fleiss is trying to double his money in Hawaii. Five years after paying $16.2 million for Julia Roberts’ oceanfront estate, the TV producer behind “The Bachelor” just listed it for sale at $34.5 million.

The compound claims two acres and 213 feet of beach in Hanalei, a small surf town on the north shore of the island of Kauai. Dubbed “the Garden Island,” Kauai offers 562 miles of lush rainforests, mountains and beaches, a setting that has attracted high-profile residents including Mark Zuckerberg, Chuck Norris and Carlos Santana.

Two homes occupy the property: a four-bedroom main house and a one-bedroom guesthouse. The main house was recently remodeled and features whitewashed beams above hardwood floors. Walls of glass open to a patio on the main level, and the primary bedroom expands to a private balcony overlooking the ocean upstairs.

1 / 12 The coastal estate. (Phil Jones) 2 / 12 The main house. (Phil Jones) 3 / 12 The living room. (Phil Jones) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Phil Jones) 5 / 12 The primary bedroom. (Phil Jones) 6 / 12 The balcony. (Phil Jones) 7 / 12 The bathroom. (Phil Jones) 8 / 12 The lawn. (Phil Jones) 9 / 12 The lanai. (Phil Jones) 10 / 12 The patio. (Phil Jones) 11 / 12 The palm-topped yard. (Phil Jones) 12 / 12 The beach. (Phil Jones)

Advertisement

The lush, palm-topped grounds include a lanai with a dining area and a patio with a tub, sauna and outdoor shower. A flat, grassy lawn stretches to the sandy beach at the north end of the estate.

A native of Fullerton, Calif., Fleiss is the creator, producer and writer of “The Bachelor,” a dating reality show that’s currently airing its 25th season. His other productions include “The Bachelorette,” “High School Reunion” and the films “Hostel” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Neal Norman of Hawaii Life holds the listing.