U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands pulls in $19.5 million for Bel-Air villa

Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark and former advisor to President Trump, has sold her Bel-Air home for $19.5 million — a little more than half of the $37 million the property first listed for a year ago.

The 14,700-square-foot Italian villa-style home sits behind gates in the Moraga Estates community. Built in 2002, the home features soaring ceilings and curved archways and windows. Formal living and dining rooms, an office/library with a fireplace and a bar are among the living spaces.

Including a guesthouse, the property has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

A sloping hillside creates a backdrop for manicured gardens and sprawling grounds. The four-acre estate also has a swimming pool, outdoor lounging spaces and a loggia. The motor court can accommodate 10 cars.

The property was once the site of oil tycoon and philanthropist Howard B. Keck’s estate. Sands built the residence in 2002 with her husband, real estate mogul Fred Sands.

After Fred Sands’ death in 2015, Carla Sands replaced her husband as CEO of Vintage Capital, which has over $150 million in assets. The businesswoman and diplomat joined Trump’s economic advisory council in 2016.

Last year, she sold an oceanfront property in the Broad Beach area of Malibu for $13.656 million.

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.