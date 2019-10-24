YouTuber iluvsarahii slides into a new build in Encino

YouTube personality and beauty entrepreneur Karen Sarahi Gonzalez, known on social media channels as iluvsarahii, has bought a newly built home in Encino for $3.195 million, public records show.

Set behind a waist-high fence and gates, the two-story deviates from the traditional farmhouse style with an exterior clad in cedarwood and black vertical siding. Inside, the home has about 5,200 square feet of space, white clapboard siding and white oak floors. A marble slab fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the living room.

Pocketing walls of glass open the common area to the backyard and swimming pool. (James Moss)

A center-island kitchen, a formal dining room, an office, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are among the other living spaces. Two walk-in closets, a sitting area and a lavish bath comprise the master suite.

The home sits on a roughly quarter-acre lot and has a built-in barbecue, a fire pit and a swimming pool and spa. A cabana with an outdoor shower sits next to the pool area.

Gonzalez started her YouTube channel, which features makeup tutorials and other beauty tips, in 2014. She has accumulated nearly 1 million subscribers and about 50 million views on the video platform. On Instagram, she has more than 4.7 million followers.

The property listed for sale in August and showed as pending after 10 days on the market, records show. It sold for the full asking price.

Jodie Francisco of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Monica Mercado of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.