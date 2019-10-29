‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach puts Encino compound up for sale

After almost three decades, actress Catherine Bach is ready for a change of scenery. Her gated Encino compound just hit the market for $5.395 million, records show.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress paid $1.825 million for the property back in 1992 — around the same time she had a starring role in “African Skies.”

Covering two-thirds of an acre in Royal Oaks, the estate includes a 1940s farmhouse, two-story guesthouse, office bungalow, swimming pool and poolside lounge with a kitchen. A sports court has been converted into a pergola-topped patio for extra entertaining space.

Privacy hedges give way to a spacious gravel motor court at the front of the property. The main home features sky-lighted living spaces with white walls and hardwood floors across 5,600 square feet.

Walls of windows and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace draw the eye in the living room. There are also six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an open dining area, center-island kitchen and breakfast nook.

On the second story, a balcony and covered deck overlook the scenic grounds. Wrapped in wood, the poolside lounge opens to the backyard via pocketing doors.

Jeffrey Saad and Taya Dicarlo of Compass hold the listing.



Bach, 65, is most famous for playing Daisy Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard” in the early 1980s. More recently, she joined “The Young and the Restless” in the role of Anita Lawson.