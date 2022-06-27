Advertisement
Real Estate

‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Alyson Hannigan asks $18 million for Encino compound

Wood-and-glass pavilions wrap around a central courtyard
Built by architect Peter Tolkin, the three-acre estate centers on a series of wood-and-glass pavilions that wrap around a central courtyard.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Married actors Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof are shopping around their prized Encino compound for $18 million.

They’ll more than double their money if they get their price. Records show Hannigan, who starred in “How I Met Your Mother” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and Denisof, who appeared in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off, “Angel,” bought the architectural estate for $7.95 million in 2016.

Known as the Sherman Residence, the compound was completed in 2001 by Peter Tolkin, a prolific architect whose other projects include Malibu’s Sunglass House and Pasadena’s Saladang Garden restaurant. The house has a history of its own as well, appearing in films and TV shows such as “Fracture,” “Fun with Dick and Jane” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

1/17
The bright living spaces.  (Tyler Hogan)
2/17
The kitchen.  (Tyler Hogan)
3/17
The entry.  (Tyler Hogan)
4/17
The living room.  (Tyler Hogan)
5/17
The family room.  (Tyler Hogan)
6/17
The bedroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
7/17
The bathroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
8/17
The office.  (Tyler Hogan)
9/17
The dining room.  (Tyler Hogan)
10/17
A wall of glass.  (Tyler Hogan)
11/17
The guesthouse.  (Tyler Hogan)
12/17
The outdoor dining area.  (Tyler Hogan)
13/17
The backyard.  (Tyler Hogan)
14/17
The pool and spa.  (Tyler Hogan)
15/17
The bocce court.  (Tyler Hogan)
16/17
The exterior.  (Tyler Hogan)
17/17
The tennis court.  (Tyler Hogan)

The estate is camera-ready for a reason. Set on more than three acres, it features a series of pavilions made of concrete, wood and glass connected by vast, open-concept gallery spaces. Topped by a low-slung roof with overhanging shades, the residence wraps around a central courtyard with a swimming pool and spa.

Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 7,600-square-foot floor plan, and walls of glass take in the leafy, landscaped grounds scattered with sycamore, orange, avocado and palm trees.

In addition, the compound includes a guesthouse, standalone gym and three-car garage complete with an office and bedroom. For fun, there’s tennis and bocce courts.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland and Alexis LaMontagna of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Hannigan, 48, rose to prominence in the show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” before more recent roles in “How I Met Your Mother” and the “American Pie” film series. She currently hosts the magic competition show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Since starring in “Angel,” Denisof, 56, has appeared in the shows “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grimm” and “Finding Carter.”

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

