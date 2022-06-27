‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Alyson Hannigan asks $18 million for Encino compound
Married actors Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof are shopping around their prized Encino compound for $18 million.
They’ll more than double their money if they get their price. Records show Hannigan, who starred in “How I Met Your Mother” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and Denisof, who appeared in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off, “Angel,” bought the architectural estate for $7.95 million in 2016.
Known as the Sherman Residence, the compound was completed in 2001 by Peter Tolkin, a prolific architect whose other projects include Malibu’s Sunglass House and Pasadena’s Saladang Garden restaurant. The house has a history of its own as well, appearing in films and TV shows such as “Fracture,” “Fun with Dick and Jane” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
The estate is camera-ready for a reason. Set on more than three acres, it features a series of pavilions made of concrete, wood and glass connected by vast, open-concept gallery spaces. Topped by a low-slung roof with overhanging shades, the residence wraps around a central courtyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Five bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 7,600-square-foot floor plan, and walls of glass take in the leafy, landscaped grounds scattered with sycamore, orange, avocado and palm trees.
In addition, the compound includes a guesthouse, standalone gym and three-car garage complete with an office and bedroom. For fun, there’s tennis and bocce courts.
Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland and Alexis LaMontagna of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.
Hannigan, 48, rose to prominence in the show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” before more recent roles in “How I Met Your Mother” and the “American Pie” film series. She currently hosts the magic competition show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
Since starring in “Angel,” Denisof, 56, has appeared in the shows “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grimm” and “Finding Carter.”
