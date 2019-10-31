Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Colin Farrell brings English Country cottage to market in Hollywood Hills

Colin Farrell
Built in 1927, the hillside home is surrounded by garden pathways and terraced patios. Colin Farrell bought it nine years ago.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 31, 2019
11:41 AM
Irish actor Colin Farrell is staging a sale in Hollywood Hills. A 1920s English Country-style cottage that Farrell bought through a trust nine years ago with his ex-girlfriend, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, is up for grabs at $1.495 million.

Garden pathways wind around the 1920s haunt, which draws the eye with a half-timbered exterior. Inside, leaded windows and coved ceilings keep things interesting across three stories of common spaces.

1/9
The hillside home.  (Realtor.com)
2/9
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
3/9
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/9
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
5/9
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/9
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/9
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
8/9
The landscaped grounds.  (Realtor.com)
9/9
The patio.  (Realtor.com)

The living room expands to a study nook, while the dining room and master bathroom open to balconies overlooking the landscaped grounds. Tile covers the floors and counters in the galley-style kitchen, which enjoys canyon views through rows of windows.

A white-painted brick fireplace anchors the master suite. It’s one of four bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,700 square feet. Outside, terraced patios navigate the hillside setting.

A Hollywood mainstay since the early 2000s, Farrell appeared in “Minority Report” and “Miami Vice” before more celebrated roles in “In Bruges” and “The Lobster.” He received Golden Globe nominations for both, winning for “In Bruges.” More recently, the 43-year-old starred in HBO’s “True Detective.”

Todd Goddard and Clinton Wae of Clinton and Todd Team hold the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
