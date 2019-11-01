Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Orange County home of late televangelist Robert H. Schuller lists for sale

Rev. Robert H. Schuller’s home in Orange
The library in the home of the late Rev. Robert H. Schuller in Orange was designed after the St. Edmund Hall at the University of Oxford in England.
(Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Nov. 1, 2019
8:36 AM
The longtime home of Rev. Robert H. Schuller, the televangelist who built the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, has come up for sale in the city of Orange for $1.749 million.

The sprawling ranch-style is one of just 12 homes located in Hewes Park Estates, a late-1800s park turned gated community known for its 100-year-old trees.

Built in 1952 and later expanded, the 4,837-square-foot house retains its detailed millwork and custom built-ins while incorporating modern updates in the kitchen. A custom library was designed to evoke the St. Edmund Hall at the University of Oxford in England.

1/22
The front walkway.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
2/22
The front entry.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
3/22
The living room.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
4/22
The living room.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
5/22
The updated kitchen.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
6/22
The library was modeled after the University of Oxford’s St. Edmund Hall.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
7/22
The family room.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
8/22
The step-up dining room.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
9/22
The dining room.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
10/22
The office/study.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
11/22
The study/den has custom stained-glass windows.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
12/22
A bathroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
13/22
The master bedroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
14/22
The master bathroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
15/22
The master bathroom tub and shower.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
16/22
The walk-in closet in the master bedroom.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
17/22
The bonus/exercise room.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
18/22
A side-view of the house.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
19/22
The covered patio.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
20/22
The swimming pool.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
21/22
The front gates.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
22/22
A sign for the old Hewes Park.  (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The light-filled living room has one of four fireplaces and expansive bay windows that bring garden views inside. Formal and informal dining rooms, a study with custom stained-glass windows, a bonus room, three bedrooms and six bathrooms fill out the single-story floor plan.

Outside, there’s a covered patio, lawn, palm trees and a fenced swimming pool.

Alice Schroeder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Schuller, who died in 2015 at 88, started his Orange County ministry in 1955 at a drive-in movie theater off the 5 Freeway. He became a national fixture in the 1980s as creator and host of “Hour of Power,” a weekly Protestant program that became among the most-watched religious shows on television.

