Home of the Week: South Bay classic offers a taste of the Riviera

This Mediterranean Revival-style home in the South Bay’s Hollywood Riviera was built by real estate developer Clifford Reid, who in the 1920s and ‘30s sought to re-create the French Riviera in a section between Torrance and Redondo Beach.

Among the first homes built in the community, the grand two-story has all the hallmarks of a classic. Hand-painted beams, inlaid glass windows and plaster walls that simulate cut stone are among features of note. Beyond the front door, a turreted entry dazzles with its original decorative Italian tile floors.

The details

Location: 124 Via Monte Doro, Redondo Beach, 90277

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 1928

Architect: Mark Daniels

Living area: 6,756 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.52 of an acre

Features: Original handmade Italian tilework; hand-finished plaster walls; hand-hewn and hand-painted beams; original handmade rugs; custom draperies; updated kitchen; library; lawn fountain from the 1700s

About the area: In the 90277 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.5 million, a 0.7% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Aaron Klapper, Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate, (310) 546-9800

