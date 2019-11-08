Former UCLA men’s basketball coach Steve Alford sells his home court in Calabasas

Former UCLA men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford has wrapped up some off-court business in Calabasas, selling his home of six years for $2.6 million.

The sprawling Mediterranean-style residence has more than 7,200 square feet of living space and sits on more than half an acre with a swimming pool, turf lawns and a putting green. A basketball half-court emblazoned with the UCLA logo and colors sits across from the pool.

Built in 1994, the house features a family room with a built-in bar, a home theater and an updated eat-in kitchen. The master suite has dual closets and a sitting room. Each of the home’s six bedrooms has hardwood floors.

1 / 17 The frontyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 17 A sweeping staircase in the two-story foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 17 The living room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 4 / 17 The breakfast room takes in a view of the backyard. (Realtor.com) 5 / 17 A built-in bar anchors a corner of the family room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 17 The kitchen features an oversized island and copper sinks. (Realtor.com) 7 / 17 Built-ins fill two walls in the office. (Realtor.com) 8 / 17 A bathroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 17 The second-story landing. (Realtor.com) 10 / 17 The home theater has a row of recliners. (Realtor.com) 11 / 17 There are three fireplaces, including one in the master suite. (Realtor.com) 12 / 17 A sitting room off the master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 13 / 17 The master suite has two walk-in closets. (Realtor.com) 14 / 17 The master bathroom has a soaking tub. (Realtor.com) 15 / 17 A covered patio overlooks the swimming pool in the backyard. (Realtor.com) 16 / 17 The swimming pool features a raised spa. (Realtor.com) 17 / 17 The basketball half-court is emblazoned with the UCLA colors and logo. (Realtor.com)

Alford, 54, bought the property in 2013, the same year he joined the UCLA men’s basketball program on a seven-year deal, for $2.475 million, records show.

The coach, a former basketball player, was fired last year after the Bruins started the 2018-19 season with a 7-6 record. He finished his UCLA career with a 124-63 record in five-plus seasons, including four trips to the NCAA Tournament.

In April, he was hired by Nevada to replace Eric Musselman as head coach of the Wolf Pack. He previously spent six seasons at New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Meredith Johnson of Vista Sotheby’s International Real Estate and Victoria Waldorf of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Johnson and Waldorf also represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.