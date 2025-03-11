Russell Westbrook, UCLA assistant GM? ‘I’m not going to say no,’ Mick Cronin says

Mick Cronin would seem to have his pick of quality candidates for an assistant general manager role with his team.

The UCLA coach could go with someone from the John Wooden era, a Bruins legend such as Marques Johnson, Jamaal Wilkes or Sidney Wicks.

Or maybe he would prefer a more recent alumnus who played in the NBA. How about Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball or Jaime Jaquez Jr.?

Then there’s the executive option. Who knows more about running a team than Bob Myers, the former Golden State Warriors general manager who recently was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents?

Cronin sounded like he might have someone in mind Tuesday when asked if he’d like one of the school’s famous alumni to fill the role that Stephen Curry announced this week he would assume at Davidson, his alma mater.

Come on down, Russell Westbrook?

“If Russ wants to give a million dollars and call recruits for me, absolutely,” Cronin said of the former Bruins point guard whose name already adorns the team’s practice court after the NBA star made a generous donation in 2015. “I’m not going to say no to that. Are you kidding me?”

Westbrook, 36, still has a day job even as he presumably nears the end of an NBA career that’s spanned 17 seasons. He’s averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 assists as a part-time starter for the Denver Nuggets and has been known to work out with the Bruins whenever he’s on campus.

But the role of assistant general manager isn’t designed to be a heavy lift. Curry, who remains a star with the Warriors, became the first active professional player to accept an administrative job with a college team when he committed to helping Davidson build an eight-figure fund for its men’s and women’s basketball teams.

That doesn’t mean Curry will be checking emails about donations during every timeout.

“I mean, what the hell’s he got time to do besides give them money and every now and then call a recruit?” said Cronin, who praised Curry as one of his favorite players because of his family values and lack of entitlement. “[The role] allows you to call a recruit.”

Cronin has referred to himself as his team’s general manager. It remains to be seen if a help-wanted sign will go up for an assistant.