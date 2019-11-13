Shane West cuts loose from 105-year-old Craftsman in Hollywood

Shane West is off to a new setting. The actor of “Once and Again” and “A Walk to Remember” fame has sold his home in Hollywood for $1.72 million.

The 105-year-old Craftsman had been listed for $1.799 million, records show.

Designed in the Japanese Airplane Bungalow style, the residence has overhanging eaves, exposed rafter tails and a pop-up second story that resembles a plane’s cockpit. The home’s flared roof lines were designed to evoke a Japanese pagoda.

1 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Beyond the covered front porch, some 1,800 square feet of living space hold a wealth of character details, a living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A built-in buffet with stained-glass windows anchors the dining room. The master suite occupies the second level.

Outside, the landscaped property has a swimming pool and spa. A separate studio space lies elsewhere.

West, 41, this year appeared as the villain Bain on the crime drama “Gotham.” His other television credits include “ER,” “Nikita” and “Salem.”

He bought the place through a trust three years ago for $1.577 million, property records show.



Advertisement

Edward Faktorovich and Katherine Gallivan of Figure 8 Realty were the listing agents. Michael Rachlis, also with Figure 8 Realty, represented the buyer.