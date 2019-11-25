Dodgers exec Joe Crowley sells his Orlando base of operations

Dodgers executive Joe Crowley has sold his Orlando home for $1.975 million. He bought the Traditional-style house from PGA golfer Trevor Immelman four years ago for $1.785 million.

Set on an acre along a golf course fairway, the 5,587-square-foot residence is fronted by a circular motor court with a fountain. A wide portico with white columns and dormer windows embellish the facade.

The two-story house, built in 2002 and since updated, is entered through a grand foyer. The step-down living room contains a fireplace and a wet bar. Other living spaces include a formal dining room, a home theater, a study, a family room, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two powder rooms.

The Dodgers hired Crowley as senior vice president of stadium operations last year. Before that he was senior director of operations for the U.S. Tennis Assn. in Orlando.

Cathy Williams of Lake Nona Realty was the listing agent. Lauren Endsley of Stockworth Realty Group represented the buyer.