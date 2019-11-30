Hot Property Newsletter: Homes where giants trod

Maybe it was the turkey, or the pie, or that Hot Property turned 35, but this week’s collection brings on the nostalgia big time. We launch with two for-sale properties connected to longtime fan favorites: a Lakers legend and a comic genius.

Our Home of the Week is a 1922 Silver Lake residence rebuilt as a contemporary bungalow and listed at $1.65 million. The original footprint has been extended by adding several decks. Skylights arranged in the pattern of the constellation Cancer bring natural light into the newly opened interior.

Once you’re done reading about these properties, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Advertisement

A quick turn for Shaq?

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has put a Bell Canyon home he owns in a trust on the market at $2.5 million. He bought the place a year ago for $1.815 million, records show.

The hillside property spans more than an acre with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, a lawn and landscaping.

The Tudor-inspired house, built in 1990, has more than 5,200 square feet of updated living space, a formal entry, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a wet bar, a media room and five bedrooms.

Advertisement

O’Neal, 47, played for six teams during his storied NBA career, earning MVP honors once and winning a combined four titles with the Lakers and Heat. In 2011, the basketball great joined TNT’s “Inside the NBA” as an analyst. He is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has listed his Bell Canyon home for sale. (Realtor.com)

Actor’s bay-side estate

The Northern California estate of late actor and comedian Robin Williams has come up for sale at $7.25 million.

Located in Paradise Cay, the single-story Mediterranean residence sits on a double lot abutting San Francisco Bay.

The roughly 6,500-square-foot house, built in 1987, has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a wood-paneled library/den and an office. A swimming pool with a spa and stone patios fill out the grounds.

Williams, who died in 2014 at 63, bought the property through a trust in 2008 for $4.05 million, public records show.

The comic rose to fame in the late 1970s starring in the sitcom “Mork & Mindy.” He is remembered for his prominent film roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam” (1987) and “Dead Poets Society” (1989). He won an Oscar for his supporting role in “Good Will Hunting” (1997).

Advertisement

The home of the late comic and actor Robin Williams sits along the water in Paradise Cay. (Realtor.com)

Surgeon made the right cut

A price cut was the cure for the Lake Arrowhead listing of plastic surgeon Andrew Ordon. The Emmy-nominated host of “The Doctors” just sold his waterfront retreat for $2.2 million after trimming about $700,000 off the original asking price.

Built in the ’60s, the cabin-style home is set on a half-acre perch overlooking the lake. The 5,000-square-foot floor plan also has a great room with pitched wood ceilings, a dining area, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The grounds include a hot tub, a dining area and a tree-covered yard. A boat dock completes the property.

The 68-year-old physician was a regular guest on “Dr. Phil” before joining “The Doctors” in 2008.

Dr. Andrew Ordon found a buyer for his Lake Arrowhead property after he cut the asking price. (Realtor.com)

Actress’ fire sale

Advertisement

The site of the home of “Orange Is the New Black” alum Lorraine Toussaint has sold in Malibu home for $600,000. The structure was destroyed in the massive 2018 Woolsey fire.

The actress tweeted at the time: “We lost our beloved home 2 nights ago…. Thanks to all for your prayers and support.”

The six-acre lot takes in coastline, ocean and mountain views. Intact amenities include a swimming pool, the septic system, a graded building site, electric service, well water and paved access.

Toussaint, 59, has had roles on shows including “Any Day Now,” “Law & Order” and “Saving Grace.” She is on the current shows “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” “The Village” and “Into the Badlands.”

A Palm Springs landmark

The estate of early film actor and onetime Palm Springs mayor Charles Farrell is for sale in the desert community for $3,698,900.

The Spanish Colonial Revival compound, built in 1933, has a historic landmark designation from the city. Set in the Movie Colony area, the one-acre property contains a main house with an attached casita, a courtyard and a second house for a total of 5,755 square feet of living space. Classic lighting fixtures and exposed beam ceilings retain the period vibe.

There are a total of seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and a half-bath including the second house, which has a living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry.

Farrell, who died in 1990 at 89, started in silent films as a bit player before successfully transitioning to talkies and television. His film work includes “7th Heaven,” the first of many films in which he starred opposite Janet Gaynor. He played the father figure in the sitcom “My Little Margie” and starred in “The Charles Farrell Show.”

The Spanish Colonial Revival compound in Palm Springs once belonged to actor Charles Farrell. (Redfin.com)

No longer operating there

Dodgers Stadium operations executive Joe Crowley has sold his Orlando home for $1.975 million. He bought the Traditional-style house from PGA golfer Trevor Immelman four years ago for $1.785 million.

Set on an acre along a golf course fairway, the 5,587-square-foot residence is fronted by a circular motor court with a fountain.

The two-story house, built in 2002 and since updated, is entered through a grand foyer. The step-down living room contains a fireplace and a wet bar. Other living spaces include a formal dining room, a home theater, a study, a family room and five bedrooms.

The Dodgers hired Crowley as senior vice president of stadium operations last year. Before that he was senior director of operations for the U.S. Tennis Assn. in Orlando.

Dodgers exec Joe Crowley sold his Orlando base: a two-story house with abundant outdoor living space. (Redfin.com)

Her favorite room

When it comes to the living room of her 6,700-square-foot Century City home, actress Chelsey Crisp of “Fresh Off the Boat” opts for informality and fun. The book-lined multifunctional space reflects her love of contemporary design and her family’s passion for playing games.

Actress Chelsey Crisp’s favorite space is the living/game room of her home in Century City. (Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, personal trainer Bob Harper of “The Biggest Loser” purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills at the slimmed-down price of $2.9 million. The three-bedroom Midcentury Modern had come on the market at $3.995 million.

Twenty years ago, heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne bought a Beverly Hills home for about its $6.5-million asking price. The Black Sabbath front man’s new Mediterranean-style house had five bedrooms, two maid’s rooms and guest quarters in 11,000 square feet.

What we’re reading

Los Angeles will give out up to seven free trees apiece for qualifying residents as part of its own Green New Deal, reported the Los Angeles Times. The aim of the project is to plant 90,000 trees in the city over two years. More than two dozen species, most drought-tolerant, are available.

Interior barn doors may be all the rage thanks to TV house remodelers Chip and Joanna Gains, but real estate agents aren’t sold on them, according to ApartmentTherapy.com. Among concerns: They lack the privacy and sound reduction of traditional doors.

