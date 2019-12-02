It’s a price knockdown for boxer Andre Berto in Beverly Hills

Boxer Andre Berto, a two-time welterweight world champion, has knocked down the price of his Beverly Hills home by a million dollars to $7.995 million. He first listed the property for sale a year ago, public records show.

The 2016 contemporary is a boxy two-story with walls of glass that open to balconies and patios. White walls, 12-foot-high ceilings and wide-plank floors give a clean, modern appearance to the more than 4,900 square feet of living space. There’s an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a living room with a fireplace, a theater room, five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The third-acre lot is made up of lawn and a swimming pool with a spa. The large covered patio area has an outdoor fireplace.

Berto, 36, represented Haiti in the 2004 Olympics. He recently hosted a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Winterhaven, Fla.

He bought the property a year ago for $6.62 million.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency has the listing.