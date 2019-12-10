Grammy-winning producer Spike Stent sells Encino home

The English record producer Spike Stent — who’s won five Grammys for his collaborations with Madonna, Beyoncé, Muse, Frank Ocean and Ed Sheeran — has sold his traditional-style home in Encino for $2.65 million.

That’s the same exact price he paid for it two years ago, real estate records show.

Stent made a few subtle changes to the two-story floor plan during his ownership, splashing white paint over a pair of brick walls and adding bold shades of blue, purple and pink to the living spaces. Within 4,618 square feet of living space are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The L-shaped house opens to an expansive living room under skylights. Hardwood floors and crisp white walls continue farther in, where a center-island kitchen adjoins a bright breakfast nook.

Other main-level highlights include a billiards room with paneled walls, a family room with a stone fireplace, an office lounge with built-ins and a master suite with a corner fireplace. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom.

Out back, hedges and fences frame an entertainer’s backyard with a flagstone patio, swimming pool, spa and lawn. The grounds cover about a third of an acre.

Emil Hartoonian and Danielle Peretz of the Agency held the listing. Michelle Schwartz, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.



Since the 1990s, Stent has produced multiple albums for Madonna, Björk and Gwen Stefani. More recently, his credits include collaborations with Post Malone, Cardi B, Kesha, Vince Staples, Grimes, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen.