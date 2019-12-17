Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Former Anaheim Duck Corey Perry nets a buyer in Corona del Mar

The stylish home in the seaside community of Shore Cliffs holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,400 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 17, 2019
9:34 AM
Hockey star Corey Perry signed with the Dallas Stars over the summer, ending a 14-year stretch with the Ducks where he won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and the league’s most valuable player award four years later.

The four-time All-Star has now cut ties with the area, selling his Cape Cod-style home in Corona del Mar for $6.375 million, records show.

The two-story home in the coastal community of Shore Cliffs enjoys ocean views from a balcony off the master suite and a 400-square-foot rooftop deck. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 5,400 square feet.

The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen and dining area.  (Realtor.com)
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
The sweeping staircase.  (Realtor.com)
The bonus room.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master balcony.  (Realtor.com)
The rooftop deck.  (Realtor.com)
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
The gym.  (Realtor.com)

Past a crisp black-and-white façade, the 2013 home enters to an expansive open floor plan with paneled walls, hardwood floors and pocketing doors. The living room boasts a fireplace and opens to a lantern-topped patio with a lounge and dining area.

Up a spiral staircase, the second story tacks on a game room and kitchenette. Farmhouse doors access the master suite, which includes a marble bathroom with a spa tub. A landscaped lawn finishes off the quarter-acre property.

Timothy Tamura and Steven Sergi of Valia Properties held the listing. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Esate represented the buyer.

After a few seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, Perry joined the Ducks in 2006. Over his career, the 34-year-old has racked up 375 goals and 412 assists.

