Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities
26225 W. Avenue C13, Lancaster
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 26, 2019
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now on more than half an acre in Lancaster, La Habra Heights and San Dimas in L.A. County.

LANCASTER: Set on 2.5 scenic acres, this three-story, cabin-style home features decks on three sides that take in panoramic mountain views.

Address: 26225 W. Avenue C13, Lancaster, 93536

Listed for: $775,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 4,500 square feet (2.54-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Mahogany finishes; stone walls; second-story deck with hot tub; dining gazebo

About the area: In the 93536 ZIP Code, based on 104 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $364,000, up 9.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities
2248 Valle Drive, La Habra Heights
(Realtor.com)

LA HABRA HEIGHTS: A private driveway approaches this scenic 1930s Spanish-style bungalow that’s been completely remodeled.

Advertisement

Address: 2248 Valle Drive, La Habra Heights, 90631

Listed for: $839,800 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet (2.37-acre lot)

Features: Hilltop lot; Saltillo tile floors; avocado trees; deck with sweeping views

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $610,000, down 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities
373 Cannon Avenue, San Dimas
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIMAS: Towering columns frame the entry to this tri-level home with two driveways, two lawns and a brick patio overlooking the San Gabriel Valley.

Address: 373 Cannon Avenue, San Dimas, 91773

Listed for: $769,900 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,357 square feet (1.04-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Double-door entry; wood-covered great room; formal dining room; spacious master suite

About the area: In the 91773 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $633,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities
2726 Shmily Court, Lancaster
(Realtor.com)

LANCASTER: This estate in the Desert Rose community fits a single-story home, swimming pool, spa, gazebo, pergola, viewing deck and workshop into one acre.

Address: 2726 Shmily Court, Lancaster, 93536

Listed for: $799,001 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,582 square feet (0.93-acre lot)

Features: Open floor plan; spacious master suite; enclosed patio; drought-tolerant landscaping

About the area: In the 93536 ZIP Code, based on 104 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $364,000, up 9.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities
2364 Las Palomas Drive, La Habra Heights
(Realtor.com)

LA HABRA HEIGHTS: Half-timbering, dark hardwood beams and a rotunda brick entry give this hilltop home a distinct Tudor style.

Address: 2364 Las Palomas Drive, La Habra Heights, 90631

Listed for: $799,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,462 square feet (0.92-acre lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen with balcony; picture windows; custom wet bar; scenic patio with spa

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $610,000, down 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities
108 Prairie Drive, San Dimas
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIMAS: Found near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, this upgraded home features tile, stone and hardwood across two stories.

Address: 108 Prairie Drive, San Dimas, 91773

Listed for: $818,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,498 square feet (0.62-acre lot)

Features: Split-level floor plan; living room with stone fireplace; attached guesthouse; three-car garage

About the area: In the 91773 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $633,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement