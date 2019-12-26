What $800,000 buys right now with some land in three L.A. County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now on more than half an acre in Lancaster, La Habra Heights and San Dimas in L.A. County.

LANCASTER: Set on 2.5 scenic acres, this three-story, cabin-style home features decks on three sides that take in panoramic mountain views.

Address: 26225 W. Avenue C13, Lancaster, 93536

Listed for: $775,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 4,500 square feet (2.54-acre lot)

Features: Mahogany finishes; stone walls; second-story deck with hot tub; dining gazebo

About the area: In the 93536 ZIP Code, based on 104 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $364,000, up 9.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2248 Valle Drive, La Habra Heights (Realtor.com)

LA HABRA HEIGHTS: A private driveway approaches this scenic 1930s Spanish-style bungalow that’s been completely remodeled.

Address: 2248 Valle Drive, La Habra Heights, 90631

Listed for: $839,800 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet (2.37-acre lot)

Features: Hilltop lot; Saltillo tile floors; avocado trees; deck with sweeping views

About the area: In the 90631 ZIP Code, based on 48 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $610,000, down 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

373 Cannon Avenue, San Dimas (Realtor.com)

SAN DIMAS: Towering columns frame the entry to this tri-level home with two driveways, two lawns and a brick patio overlooking the San Gabriel Valley.

Address: 373 Cannon Avenue, San Dimas, 91773

Listed for: $769,900 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,357 square feet (1.04-acre lot)

Features: Double-door entry; wood-covered great room; formal dining room; spacious master suite

About the area: In the 91773 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $633,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2726 Shmily Court, Lancaster (Realtor.com)

LANCASTER: This estate in the Desert Rose community fits a single-story home, swimming pool, spa, gazebo, pergola, viewing deck and workshop into one acre.

Address: 2726 Shmily Court, Lancaster, 93536

Listed for: $799,001 for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,582 square feet (0.93-acre lot)

Features: Open floor plan; spacious master suite; enclosed patio; drought-tolerant landscaping

2364 Las Palomas Drive, La Habra Heights (Realtor.com)

LA HABRA HEIGHTS: Half-timbering, dark hardwood beams and a rotunda brick entry give this hilltop home a distinct Tudor style.

Address: 2364 Las Palomas Drive, La Habra Heights, 90631

Listed for: $799,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,462 square feet (0.92-acre lot)

Features: Remodeled kitchen with balcony; picture windows; custom wet bar; scenic patio with spa

108 Prairie Drive, San Dimas (Realtor.com)

SAN DIMAS: Found near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, this upgraded home features tile, stone and hardwood across two stories.

Address: 108 Prairie Drive, San Dimas, 91773

Listed for: $818,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,498 square feet (0.62-acre lot)

Features: Split-level floor plan; living room with stone fireplace; attached guesthouse; three-car garage

About the area: In the 91773 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $633,000, up 1.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.