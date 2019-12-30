Country and blues singer-songwriter John Hiatt closes a door in Nashville

Singer-songwriter John Hiatt has sold his house in Nashville for $1.075 million.

The stately stone home, built in 1929, is surrounded by more than an acre of lawn and mature trees. A steep roof and dormer windows accentuate the Traditional style.

There is one bedroom on the first floor and three, including the master, upstairs. Dining and living rooms, a den with built-in bookcases, an office and four full bathrooms are within the 3,374 square feet of living space.

The 67-year-old musician plays guitar, piano and keyboards. He has worked in a variety of genres, including country and blues rock. Among artists to cover his songs are Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The listing agent was Scott Knave. S.J. McNally represented the buyer.

The property previously sold in 2014 for $917,500, records show.

