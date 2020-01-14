Ed Niles’ dramatic glass house in Malibu sells for $4.2 million

People who live in this Malibu house should not throw stones. The dramatic glass-covered home, designed by contemporary architect Ed Niles, has sold for $4.2 million.

Niles is regarded as a master of glass and has designed eye-catching creations throughout Southern California. In Malibu, this one puts his talent on full display, sprawling across its hillside perch with sweeping ocean and mountain views from every single room.

With jagged edges, glass turrets and industrial vibes, the two-story home at times resembles a power plant or even a supervillain’s lair. The living spaces carry the same style, showcasing triangular rooms, angled skylights and steel support columns jutting in various directions.

1 / 17 The front. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 17 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 17 The dining room. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 17 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 17 The lounge. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 17 The master bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 17 The master bathroom. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 17 The office. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 17 The guest bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 17 The deck. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 17 The patio. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 17 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 17 The hillside home. (Simon Berlyn) 14 / 17 The landscaping. (Simon Berlyn) 15 / 17 The driveway. (Simon Berlyn) 16 / 17 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 17 / 17 Built in 1998, the two-story home resembles a power plant with its jagged edges, glass turrets and industrial vibes. (Simon Berlyn)

Advertisement

Limestone floors are featured throughout the 2,900-square-foot floor plan, and other highlights include a Bulthaup kitchen, scenic dining room and an elevator. The sale price also included custom furniture and cabinetry designed by Niles.

Upstairs, the master suite boasts a fireplace, spa bathroom and lofted office. In the bedroom, a rounded wall of glass overlooks the Pacific.

A dining deck hangs off the backside of the home, descending to a landscaped patio with a swimming pool, spa and grill. The one-acre property sits about a mile from the ocean.

Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Sandro Dazzan of the Agency held the listing. Tyson Park of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.