Noah Walker’s latest creation sells for $35 million

Trousdale Estates saw some massive sales in 2019. In March, Harry Morton paid $25.5 million for Elvis Presley’s former home in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood, and Uber co-founder Garrett Camp dropped $71 million on a newly built mansion there a few months later.

The posh enclave finished off the year strong with this architectural showplace designed by Noah Walker, which sold for $35 million in the waning days of December.

Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, the stunning hillside home first came to market over the summer asking $46 million. It sprawls across over an acre with sweeping, scenic decks and massive living spaces marked by industrial shades of gray and natural wood finishes.

Retracting walls of glass frame city and canyon views throughout the three-story floor plan. In addition to seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, there’s a step-down lounge, an open-concept living and dining area and an expansive double-island kitchen with a wine cellar. Amenities include a movie theater, elevator, gym, wellness center, office and billiards room with an oversize wet bar.

The views continue upstairs, where both the master bedroom and bathroom open to a private wraparound deck. It overlooks an entertainer’s patio down below complete with lounges, dining areas, a lawn, fire pit and infinity pool. A 2,000-square-foot rooftop deck crowns the contemporary home.

Sally Forster Jones and Tomer Fridman of Compass held the listing. Olga Laron of Engel & Volkers Santa Monica represented the buyer.

In November, another modern showplace designed by Noah Walker sold for $22.5 million in Beverly Crest. It was owned by a limited liability company tied to Chinese filmmaker and businessman James Wang.