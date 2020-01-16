Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Quest Nutrition founders Ron and Shannan Penna snatch up a Brentwood farmhouse

Built in 2019, the two-story home showcases its farmhouse style with clean lines, wood accents and bright, charming living spaces.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 16, 2020
10:24 AM
Ron and Shannan Penna, founders of the Quest Nutrition health food company that sold last year for $1 billion, are parking their money in Brentwood. The pair just paid $4.55 million for a snazzy new farmhouse near Brentwood Country Club, public records show.

Built in 2019, the two-story home fits right in with the modern farmhouse trend, showcasing clean lines, wood accents and a crisp black-and-white color palette across 4,700 square feet. The living spaces, designed by Phil Rezvani, mix country charm with high-end finishes.

The eye-catching exterior combines a black garage, a white entry and a second story covered in stained wood. Inside, there’s a herringbone accent wall and an indoor-outdoor living room with a black-painted brick fireplace sandwiched by custom built-ins.

Other highlights include a chef’s kitchen, wine fridge, marble wet bar and movie theater. Upstairs, there’s a bonus room and master suite with a private balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Through pocketing doors, the interior expands to an entertainer’s backyard where a dining patio steps down to a swimming pool, spa and lawn. The property covers about a fifth of an acre.

Quest Nutrition specializes in protein bars and protein powders, and it was acquired by Simply Good Foods Co. in August for $1 billion. In 2014, it was ranked No. 2 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country.

Stacy White of Compass and Brian Schames of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Laurie Woolner of Keller Williams Silicon Beach represented the buyers.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
