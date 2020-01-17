Soccer star Landon Donovan’s former compound lists in Manhattan Beach

About a mile from the water in Manhattan Beach, a two-home, double-lot compound once owned by U.S. soccer star Landon Donovan is up for grabs at $6.75 million.

The longtime L.A. Galaxy captain owned the place for six years before selling it for $4.2 million in 2012, The Times previously reported.

A pair of Mediterranean-style homes — one 3,400 square feet, one 2,400 square feet — anchor the property. Out back, an entertainer’s backyard holds a resort-style pool with two spas and two waterfalls.

The bigger house feels a bit more traditional with an open floor plan that combines a chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and living room. Floors of reclaimed barn wood and French terracotta tile draw the eye throughout the interior.

A chandelier-topped sweeping staircase accesses the second story, where a master suite with a corner fireplace expands to a private balcony.

The smaller guesthouse is all about the amenities. Nestled right up against the pool, it boasts a covered flagstone patio and an indoor-outdoor billiards room with a fireplace. Other highlights include a gym, spa, sauna, movie theater and a massive wet bar with a wall of wood under coved ceilings. A checkered-tile terrace hangs off the top level.

Donovan, who is from Southern California, is considered one of the greatest U.S. soccer players of all-time. He won a record six MLS Cups between his time with the San Jose Earthquakes and L.A. Galaxy and is also the U.S. men’s national team’s all-time leader in assists. He currently serves as manager and co-owner of San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship league.

Edward Kaminsky of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.