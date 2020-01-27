NFL’s Mike Iupati sells Arizona pad with star-studded past

Former Cardinal Mike Iupati just wrapped up a deal in the desert, selling his amenity-loaded home in Arizona for $1.45 million. That’s $50,000 shy of his original asking price, records show.

It doesn’t have a football field or basketball court (save for a small hoop on the side of the swimming pool), but desert dwelling has managed to attract four different sports stars over the years. USC great Matt Leinart sold the place to basketball’s Amar’e Stoudemire in 2007, who then passed it to Cardinals lineman Daryn Colledge four years later. Iupati bought it for $1.365 million in 2015.

Spanning about half an acre in Phoenix, the property sits about 30 miles southeast of the Arizona Cardinals stadium. Custom finishes fill out the floor plan, and out back, there’s a resort-style space with lush landscaping, a dining patio and a pool with a spa, grotto and boulder slide.

1 / 13 Built in 2003, the Tuscan-style home holds five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, dramatic columns and expansive living spaces across 5,570 square feet. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 Staircase (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 Dining area (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 Living area (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 Kitchen (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 Fireplace (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 Work area (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 Bedroom (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 Bathroom (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 Pool (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 Exterior (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 Exterior (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 Aerial view (Realtor.com)

Across 5,500 square feet, expansive living spaces boast tile floors and dramatic pillars. There’s a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a two-story great room, a dining room under tray ceilings and a family room with a fireplace. A second-story catwalk lined with wrought iron overlooks the main level.

The master suite — one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms — comes complete with a steam shower and dual-sided fireplace, as well as a terrace. It takes in views of the backyard and surrounding mountains.

Michelle Macklin of Platinum Living Realty held the listing. Grant Phipps of Goldbahr Real Estate represented the buyer.

A native of American Samoa, Iupati was an All-American at Idaho before being drafted by the 49ers in 2010. Now signed with the Seahawks, the guard has racked up four Pro Bowl appearances in 10 seasons.