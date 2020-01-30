Gary Player’s golf course estate is up for grabs in the South Carolina mountains

Golf legend Gary Player is taking another swing at selling his South Carolina home. The mountain retreat is on the market for $4.5 million, down $2.1 million from his asking price five years ago.

It’s about as close to the three-time Masters champion as a fan could get. Inspired by his native country of South Africa, the stone-clad home overlooks The Cliffs at Mountain Park — a golf course that Player designed himself.

The estate spans 2.6 acres, featuring walking trails, statues and a two-story home custom-built in 2011. Out back, an entertainer’s patio descends to an infinity pool with underwater speakers and sweeping mountain views.

1 / 12 The driveway. (The Cliffs) 2 / 12 The exterior. (The Cliffs) 3 / 12 The hillside home. (The Cliffs) 4 / 12 The family room. (The Cliffs) 5 / 12 The dining room. (The Cliffs) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (The Cliffs) 7 / 12 The recreation room. (The Cliffs) 8 / 12 The living room. (The Cliffs) 9 / 12 The mountain estate. (The Cliffs) 10 / 12 The pool. (The Cliffs) 11 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (The Cliffs) 12 / 12 The golf course. (The Cliffs)

Advertisement

Past a façade of stone, wood and copper, the floor plan holds five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 6,800 square feet. Five fireplaces are spread across the interior, with one anchoring a spacious terrace with retractable screens.

Master suites are found on both levels, and downstairs, a dual-sided stone fireplace separates a pair of recreation rooms. The kitchen adds two granite-topped islands. In front, a driveway of Colorado river stones leads to a four-car glass garage.

Considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, Player won 163 events during his career, including nine major championships. In 1974, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Vince Roser of Cliffs Realty Sales SC holds the listing.