Hot Property

Tom Arnold is on a selling spree in Beverly Hills

The Mediterranean villa boasts a 7,700-square-foot floor plan with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and formal living spaces.
The Mediterranean villa boasts a 7,700-square-foot floor plan with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and formal living spaces.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
12:24 PM
Tom Arnold is in sell mode to start the new year. Just two days after unloading his Beverly Crest abode for $2.85 million, the actor-comedian has put his larger home on the market for $9.5 million.

The Beverly Crest property was on the market for most of last year, and Arnold trimmed the price four times before finding a buyer. He owned it with his ex-wife Ashley Groussman, records show.

Set on a corner lot in Benedict Canyon, the 1960s traditional holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,600 square feet. Highlights include a chandelier-topped master suite with two walk-in closets, as well as a gym.

1/15
Tom Arnold’s Beverly Crest home  (Douglas Elliman)
Hardwood-lined living spaces open to a private backyard, where a turf lawn surrounds a saltwater swimming pool and spa.

Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Imra Behnam of Nest Seekers represented the buyer.

The home he just floated for sale is a bit more impressive, offering seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 7,700 square feet. Tucked into the gated enclave of Mulholland Estates, the Mediterranean villa draws the eye with front-facing balconies and a clay tile roof.

A landscaped courtyard approaches the home. Inside, a two-story tile foyer with a sweeping staircase leads to an expansive open floor plan under intersecting beams.

1/12
The front.  (Realtor.com)
Through arches, the formal common spaces open outside to an entertainer’s backyard with a koi pond, garden, loggia, swimming pool and spa. A second-story deck accessed by multiple bedrooms overlooks the space from above. The grounds total about half an acre.

Robby Sutton and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Arnold, 60, has scores of film credits, including “True Lies,” “The Stupids” and “McHale’s Navy.” Last year, he appeared in the Viceland series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” a pseudo-investigative series in which Arnold attempted to find and expose secret recordings of President Trump.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
