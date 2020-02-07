Hollywood veterans list restored Spanish Colonial Revival near Beverly Grove for sale

Veteran producer and programming executive Jeff Olde and his husband, former Warner Bros. publicist Alan Uphold, have put their home near Beverly Grove up for sale at $2.895 million.
Owned by the couple for nearly two decades, the 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival-style home, officially in the Fairfax district, has been updated and restored. Colorful tile risers and original Saltillo tile floors grace the two-story foyer, which has a sweeping staircase. Beamed ceilings top the living room, which is anchored by a grand fireplace. Off the living room, a small library/reading nook has built-in bookshelves that surround a stained glass window.
A formal dining room, an updated kitchen and a breakfast room are among other common areas. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms including a master suite with a balcony and a walk-in closet.
Outside, the hedged and landscaped backyard has a small lawn, patios and a brightly tiled spa. There’s also a swimming pool and a cabana with a bath and kitchenette.
Bret Parsons of Compass holds the listing.
Olde previously served as senior vice president of production and programming at VH1 (2008-13), where he developed such shows as “Rock of Love,” “Flavor of Love” and “Breaking Bonaduce.” From 2013 to 2017, he supervised the programming of such reality series as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “The Soup” and “Fashion Police” as executive vice president of programming and development at E! Entertainment.
He won a Peabody Award in 1999 as the creator and executive producer of the MTV documentary series “BIORhythm.”
Uphold, a communications consultant and speechwriter, teaches public speaking at Mt. San San Antonio College in Walnut. A staunch supporter of LGBTQ equality, the longtime publicist previously served for five years on the Human Rights Campaign Board of Governors and also served on the Board of Directors of Equality California.
He currently sits on the board of directors for the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles and is a board member and co-chair of the National Advisory Council for the Stonewall National Museum & Archives, an organization that promotes understanding through the preservation and sharing of LGBTQ culture.