Bizarre Beverly Hills home tied to Dr. Phil sells for full asking price

Say what you will about this outlandish home owned by Dr. Phil’s family trust — and the rest of the internet certainly did when the listing went viral last month — but the bizarre abode just sold for its full asking price of $5.75 million.

Thousands weighed in online after The Times first reported the listing in January, positing that the eccentric interiors looked more like something owned by John Wick or a serial killer.

Records tie the property to a trust owned by Dr. Phil, whose full name is Phillip McGraw. The listing agent, however, said it was being used by his son Jordan, a musician who recently toured with the Jonas Brothers.

The Mediterranean-style villa looks innocuous enough from the outside, with yellow walls and a clay tile roof. But the living spaces — at least as staged for sale — seem more like an erratic set piece from a Tim Burton film.

1 / 13 The great room. (Realtor.com)

For starters, the foyer boasts a sweeping staircase draped in what appear to be woody vines that curl along the rails like overgrown toenails. A checkered-tile ceiling and wet bar with antler-like stool backrests complete the scene.

A dozen guns — which a family representative said is actually an “anti-gun installation” — mounted on one wall bring an ominous vibe to the all-black dining room. Throughout the floor plan, anthropomorphic figures called Bearbricks keep a watchful eye. The thrills continue upstairs, where blue floors spattered with white paint hold a billiards table with lion heads as legs.

Things calm down a bit in the master suite, which overlooks the tree-topped grounds from a private balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,170 square feet.

A handful of outdoor entertaining spaces round out the property. There’s a flagstone patio with a pool and spa, a chandelier-topped dining pavilion and a lounge with a fireplace.

McGraw, 69, is best known for his advice-centered talk show “Dr. Phil,” which debuted in 2002 after he starred in segments on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” The show is currently renewed until 2023 and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award every year since 2004. In 2011, he sold a Mediterranean villa in Beverly Hills for $12 million, The Times previously reported.

Billy Dolan of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Stephen Sigoloff of Compass represented the buyer.