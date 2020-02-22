Home of the Week: Pink modernist bliss in Palm Springs

Architectural greatness runs through the studs of this Palm Springs home. Designed by local architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers, the pastel pink landmark consists of a series of interconnected boxes dressed in travertine and walnut touches. Delicate aluminum screens designed by the office of Frank Lloyd Wright provide a layer of privacy while filtering natural light.

The details

Location: 1415 N. Camino Centro, Palm Springs, 92262

Asking price: $2.995 million

Year built: 1964

Living area: 2,792 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 0.35 of an acre

Features: Aluminum sun screens; central courtyard with fountain; formal entry; living room with travertine fireplace; eat-in kitchen; wet bar; lanai with terrazzo floors; swimming pool; outdoor shower

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 45 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $565,000, a 2.4% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: TTK Represents, HK Lane — Compass, (760) 904-5234

