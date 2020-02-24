Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Actor Jackson Hurst lists remodeled retreat in Valley Village

Image_11.jpg
Recently remodeled, the modern farmhouse-style home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Feb. 24, 2020
2:52 PM
Actor Jackson Hurst, whose credits include “Drop Dead Diva” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” is asking $1.799 million for his Valley Village home. That’s $414,000 more than he paid for it four years ago, records show.

He’s put plenty of work into the property since then, swapping tile for wide-plank wood in the living spaces and blowing out walls to create a bright open floor plan. Outside, he added a fresh coat of paint and a wooden garage door to break up the black-and-white exterior.

Five spaces fill out the main level: a chandelier-topped foyer, a living room with garden views, a column-lined dining room, a tile kitchen and a family room with a designer fireplace. French doors open out back, where a covered lounge and dining area adjoin a waterfall-fed spa.

Five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an office complete the 3,190-square-foot floor plan. Accessed by farmhouse doors, the master suite enjoys a front-facing balcony with views of the neighborhood.

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

An actor since 2006, Hurst starred in “Drop Dead Diva” from 2009 to 2014. His more recent credits include “Castle,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in addition to his role as Kirk Lacey in “Sharp Objects.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
