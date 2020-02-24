Katie Holmes sells Calabasas home for about $4 million

A Calabasas home tied to actress-model Katie Holmes has sold for a little over $4 million.

Holmes, who stars in the new horror film “Brahms: The Boy II,” purchased the property through a limited liability company in 2014 for $3.795 million, The Los Angeles Times previously reported. It had been listed since November for as much as $4.625 million.

The Tudor-inspired contemporary, built in 2007, sits on a half-acre lot that borders undeveloped land. The six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom main house is accompanied by a swimming pool, a sunken fire pit and a basketball half-court. Covered and uncovered patios and an outdoor kitchen expand the living space further.

Inside, the roughly 6,000-square-foot house features dark wood floors, a vaulted entry and a library/loft. A centerpiece fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the living room. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a large island. The dining room has a wall of French doors that open to the grounds.

Holmes, 41, gained fame in the late 1990s and 2000s for her television role on “Dawson’s Creek.” She was twice featured as Jackie Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys” and “The Kennedys After Camelot,” and has appeared on the drama “Ray Donovan.”

Two years ago, she had a cameo in the female-led heist comedy “Ocean’s 8.”

Scott Cort of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Sharon Rollins of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $4,010,553, according to Multiple Listing Service.

